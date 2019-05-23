BUFFALO, N.Y. — Channel 2 is doing podcasts!

It's a new podcast on Channel 2 and WGRZ.COM called 2 the Mic.

We’re going to tell you the stories of the people who bring you the news on Channel 2! We’ll talk about where they’re from, what they like to do when they’re not holding people in power accountable, and why they call Western New York home.

You'll also hear from some reporters as they recount stories they have reported on and interviews they have conducted.

You can download the FREE podcasts on Apple Itunes or Google Play. You can also get it directly here: https://twothemic.podbean.com/