LANCASTER, N.Y. — A 1929 Ford Tri-Motor luxury airliner is on display now at the Buffalo-Lancaster Regional Airport.

It's one of just a few that are still flying. It's 90 years old, and it's been in movies such as "Family Jewels" and "Public Enemies."

You can go to Lancaster and check it out, and even get a ticket to take a flight in it.

"We're out at the Buffalo Lancaster Airport, rides are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, $70 dollars to start out," pilot Taylor Oliver said. "It's about a 12 to 15-minute ride, and we're going to see some of the local sites, cruise about 1,000 feet above the ground, so you have the ability to look down and see things that you recognize, and experience the sites and sounds of the 1920s and 1930s from an old vintage airliner."

Thursday's wet weather kept the plane in doors. However, there will be plenty of opportunities to go for a ride through this Sunday.

