MAYVILLE, N.Y. — You can also head down to Mayville this weekend to check out a long winter tradition: the 34th year of the ice castle.

And it isn't really a 15-foot ice castle this year. They actually had to use some snow from the village because the mild winter hasn't left them enough ice.

It's part of the big Mayville Winter Festival that runs all weekend with fireworks, bonfires, music and a polar plunge.

