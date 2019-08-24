NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The 11th annual Egyptian Festival is going on in the Northtowns this weekend.

The festival showcases the Egyptian culture and the Coptic Orthodox faith. Like the Eastern Orthodox faith, "coptic" specifically means people from Egypt.

Dozens of families who attend the St. Mary and St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church in North Tonawanda are passionate about sharing this festival with others.

"From those families, we've really grown," Thomas Gadelrab said. "It started with about 12, 13 families, now to 100 families. And since Day 1, everyone's been all hands on deck to bring this passion project, you know, to fruition."

The Egyptian Festival features homemade food and deserts, as well as gifts and crafts straight from Egypt.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

