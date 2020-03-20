BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Cuomo issued an executive order Thursday that all barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and tattoo parlors will be closed indefinitely starting Saturday night to combat the spread of COVID-19.

A portion of the executive order reads:

"Effective March 21, 2020 at 8 p.m. and until further notice, all barbershops, hair salons, tattoo or piercing parlors and related personal care services will be closed to members of the public. This shall also include nail technicians, cosmetologists and estheticians, and the provision of electrolysis, laser hair removal services, as these services cannot be provided while maintaining social distance."

The order was signed to halt large numbers of people being in one place at a time. The Governor said that all activities that take place in those businesses can't take place while social distancing.

RELATED: Cuomo: 75% of the workforce must work from home to reduce spread of COVID-19

RELATED: Erie County has 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases; lacking supplies to test new cases

RELATED: Supplies for coronavirus testing in short supply in Western New York