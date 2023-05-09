Claudine Ewing to anchor Channel 2 News at 5:30

Claudine is a multiple award-winning anchor and reporter who has played an extremely significant role in elevating 2 On Your Side.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Claudine Ewing has been named lead anchor for WGRZ’s 530pm newscast, Channel 2 News at 5:30.

Most recently, Claudine has been anchoring 2 On Your Side’s weekend newscasts at 6pm and 11pm, while reporting during the week. She also co-hosts and produces the monthly show commUNITY, which also airs on WGRZ.

“We could not be happier with Claudine taking the anchor chair at 5:30pm! Her impeccable journalistic credentials, combined with her 25 years of serving Western New York viewers, make her the perfect choice for the position,” WGRZ President and General Manager Mark Manders said. “Claudine exemplifies 2 On Your Side and we are lucky to have her on our team. Congratulations Claudine!”

WGRZ’s News Director, Jeremy Settle added, “I am excited to welcome Claudine to Channel 2 News at 5:30. Over the last 25 years at WGRZ, Claudine has established herself as a compelling storyteller, consummate journalist, and newsroom leader. Her connection and commitment to our viewers makes her the perfect choice for this new role.”