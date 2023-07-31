July 29th- WNY Living-National Comedy Center (This story is sponsored by National Comedy Center)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY NATIONAL COMEDY CENTER )
The National Comedy Center is just a short 45 minute ride from Downtown Buffalo. They have over 50 funny and interactive exhibits for the entire family to enjoy. Open daily, except Wednesdays, 10am-5pm. All summer long, up to two kids and teens will be admitted free with an accompanying paying adult from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, made possible with the generous support of Shults Auto Group.
The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival takes place August 2nd- August 6th, with over 50 events over 5 days! To find out more visit ComedyCenter.org.