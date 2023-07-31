July 29th - Merritt Estate Winery -America's Grape County Craft Beverage Festival -(This story is sponsored by Merritt Estate Winery)

America's Grape Country Craft Beverage Festival is taking place Friday, August 4th - Sunday, August 6th at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 6pm on Friday. It's a fun filled event featuring craft beverages, great food pairings, local bands and over 65 vendors including wineries, craft and artisan vendors and local food trucks. There is also a an after hours party and a classic car show. To find out more visit AGCFestival.com.