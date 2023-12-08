August 12- WNY Living - Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market (THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY RUSTIC BUFFALO)

x
Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market is a destination for those looking for unique Buffalo themed items and more.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY RUSTIC BUFFALO ARTISAN MARKET)

Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market is more than a shopping experience, it is a destination to enjoy all year round, offering an array of seasonal items, antiques, artisan foods, baked goods and so much more!  They have two locations, 6610 Shawnee Road in North Tonawanda and 650 Main Street in East Aurora.  

You can find more information and shop online at RusticBuffaloDecor.com.

Don't forget to check out the upcoming Sip -N-Shop events coming up on 8/26 & 8/27 with the Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas. 

