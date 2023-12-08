August 12-WNY Living -Northwest Jazz Festival (THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY NORTHWEST BANK JAZZ FESTIVAL)

The Northwest Jazz Festival is the largest outdoor jazz festival in Western New York. Taking place Saturday, August 25th & Sunday, August 26th in the beautiful Village of Lewiston, this two-day festival is free and will feature live jazz music all weekend long from thirty performers. Enjoy the music and a variety of culinary highlights from the region's finest chefs and wines from the Niagara Wine Trail. For more information visit LewistonJazz.