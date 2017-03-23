Winter Weather Advisory Issued

WGRZ
BUFFALO, NY - The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for southern and eastern Allegany County from 5:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, freezing rain and sleet are possible.

A trace to one tenth of an inch of ice are possible.

The Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for southern Livingston, Ontario, Wayne and northern Cayuga counties.

