Wind leaves thousands without power in WNY

Strong wind gusts have left thousands without power in Western New York.The southtowns and Batavia are among the hardest hit areas. Crews from NYSEG and National Grid are working to restore electrictity. Latest NYSEG outage information Latest National Grid outage information
