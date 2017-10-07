Wind Advisory issued for parts of WNY

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY — Strong winds are expected to hit Western New York.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a wind advisory from 10 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday.

Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties, especially near the Lake Erie shore will be impacted. Expect winds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

The strong winds may cause a few small tree limbs to come down and isolated power outages. Lightweight outdoor objects may be blown around if not secured.

