Buffalo, NY -- A Wind Advisory is in effect for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Chautauqua counties from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph are possible with gusts up to 55 mph.

These winds are strong enough to cause som minor damage.

There is also a Lakeshore Flood Warning for Niagara and Orleans counties from 6 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday.

