Wind advisory for all of WNY

BUFFALO, NY - A freezing rain advisory is in effect until 7:00 p.m. for Niagara and Orleans Counties. Forecasters say freezing rain could produce localized icy patches on bridges, overpasses, and ramps as well as untreated roads and pavement, resulting in hazardous traveling conditions.

High winds are expected from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of Western New York beginning at midnight and lasting until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Sustained wind speeds are expected between 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

