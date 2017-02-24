Wild weather swings over the next 36 hours

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY - There will be some wild swings with our weather over the next 36 hours where we will go from record highs to snow in a single day.

Temperatures are warming quickly this afternoon in many areas from Buffalo south through the Southern Tier. Many areas could see temperatures approaching 70° this afternoon. One exception to this will be along the Lake Ontario shoreline were temperatures may be held in the 40s and 50s due to a breeze off the Lake. That could mean a 20° temperature span in about a 20 mile range.

Overnight tonight temperatures will stay very warm, in fact temperatures tonight could be 40° above average. This means that record highs are possible both today and tomorrow. The record high today in Buffalo is 67° set back in 1906 and we are forecasting a high of 68°. Tomorrow the record high is 63° and we very well could be close to that number shortly after midnight.

The skies may get a little wild tomorrow morning as a line of gusty thunderstorms roll through in the morning hours that could produce some downpours and winds of 30 to 40 miles an hour. After that line of storms roles through temperatures will begin to plummet and winds will increase possibly gusting to 50 miles an hour. For that reason the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of Western New York from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. tomorrow.

Temperatures tomorrow will fall some 30°, meaning by the afternoon we will be in the low to mid 30s with the chance of snow showers tomorrow evening and tomorrow night.

(© 2017 WGRZ)