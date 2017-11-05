Widespread flooding expected Sunday night

WESTERN NEW YORK — A very strong, moisture-rich cold front is bringing widespread heavy rain to Western New York. The worst of the rain is expected between 5 and 10 p.m.

There is a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Chatuauqua, Cattaruagus, and sourthern Erie counties until 7:45 p.m. Storms may produce wind gusts over 60 mph in addition to small hail and very heavy rain.

All Western New York counties except for Allegany County are now under a FLOOD WARNING until 4:45 p.m. Monday. New rainfall amounts Sunday night will likely exceed 2" in many locations. Many area creeks and streams will likely reach minor flood stage early Monday morning.

NWS Buffalo reports Cayuga Creek near Lancaster was at 5.9 feet and rising Sunday afternoon. Flood stage is eight feet. It's expected to rise above minor flood stage early Monday morning and crest near 8.9 feet. There could be some minor flooding in low-lying areas near the creek in Lancaster and Alden.

There's also a flood warning for Buffalo Creek near Gardenville from Sunday evening until Monday morning. As of 3 p.m. Sunday, the stage was 4.5 feet and forecast to rise. Flood stage is 7 feet. It is expected to crest around 7.2 feet late Sunday night. Minor flooding is possible in low areas next to the creek, especially fields downstream from Union Road.

