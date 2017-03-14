What storm? This is just winter in Buffalo

(Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY - Our top leaders in Erie County say it's business as usual in Buffalo despite a snow storm that has wreaked havoc in other parts of New York State.

Addressing the media during a press conference for the NCAA tournament in Buffalo, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown downplayed the severity of the storm for those living and working in Buffalo.

Let's show some backbone folks. When did 6" of snow over 24 hours ever stop Buffalo? Never, so let's not start losing that backbone now. pic.twitter.com/RQSZdlMkIs — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 14, 2017

So far, about 3-5" of snow has fallen in Buffalo, with a few more inches expected later this evening. Get the latest weather here: www.wgrz.com/weather

