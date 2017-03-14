WGRZ
Close
Closings Alert 367 closing alerts
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

What storm? This is just winter in Buffalo

WGRZ 11:27 AM. EDT March 14, 2017

BUFFALO, NY - Our top leaders in Erie County say it's business as usual in Buffalo despite a snow storm that has wreaked havoc in other parts of New York State.

Addressing the media during a press conference for the NCAA tournament in Buffalo, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown downplayed the severity of the storm for those living and working in Buffalo. 

So far, about 3-5" of snow has fallen in Buffalo, with a few more inches expected later this evening.  Get the latest weather here: www.wgrz.com/weather

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories