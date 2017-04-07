Wave 'Bye' to Winter, Here Comes Summer

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

After falling back into winter on Friday, we're springing ahead to early summer on Monday!

An area of high pressure will move in starting Saturday and sunshine coupled with a southerly breeze will melt leftover snow and bring temperatures back into the upper 40's.

Even more improvement is ahead for Sunday with highs in the 60's.

Mother Nature's 'piece de resistance' arrives Monday. We'll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds with hig's in the low to mid-70's. Those are numbers we don't usually see until June.

A front moves through on Tuesday with showers and maybe a thunderstorm. After that, it's back to more business as usual with temps in the 50's.

