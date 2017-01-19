Watching a Storm for Early Next Week

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - It's been nearly two weeks since western New York has seen measurable snowfall. That streak will continue through the weekend but forecasters are tracking a storm that will move up the East Coast on Monday.

At five days out, there is still a lot of uncertainty with this system. Cold air will be moving in but for right now, any precipitation looks light. A shift to the west would lead to more snow for western New York. A shift to the east would mean colder conditions, but mainly dry weather overall.

Stay with Storm Team 2 and the rest of the WGRZ team for the latest through the weekend.

(© 2017 WGRZ)