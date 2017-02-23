WGRZ
Warm winter weather is causing confusion for some

Warm Weather Can Be Confusing For Some

Dooley O'Rourke , WGRZ 7:18 PM. EST February 23, 2017

These warm February temperatures may be nice for walking in the park, but for others, plants and animals included, this warm weather is causing confusion. Photojournalist Dooley O'Rourke explains.

