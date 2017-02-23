Close Warm winter weather is causing confusion for some Warm Weather Can Be Confusing For Some Dooley O'Rourke , WGRZ 7:18 PM. EST February 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST These warm February temperatures may be nice for walking in the park, but for others, plants and animals included, this warm weather is causing confusion. Photojournalist Dooley O'Rourke explains. (© 2017 WGRZ) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Giraffe watch is on a the world awaits the birth of a calf Ways 2 Save: Television Hacks New Hope For Face Transplant Recipient Chris Collins on Town Hall Meetings TTPD Seeks Suspect Credit Card Skimmer Snowy Owl Released Into The Wild Tough Questions About Obamacare Concerns Transgender Bathroom Directive Reversed Alleged kidnapping victim extradited to PA Crews investigate house fire in Springville More Stories Final Burst of Warmth Friday Before Winter Returns Feb 23, 2017, 7:02 p.m. Voicemail of fire victim played during trial Feb 23, 2017, 7:07 p.m. NY vows to protect LBGTQ students Feb 23, 2017, 3:58 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs