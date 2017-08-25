Close VIDEO: See Hurricane Harvey from space The view of Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station. KIII 2:18 PM. EDT August 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The International Space Station tweeted a video of Hurricane Harvey Friday morning as it approaches the Texas coast.Take a look at some of the amazing shots below. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man hurt after vehicle collapses on him Forensic team will investigate human remains Body pulled out of Niagara river in Lewiston REPORTS; JENNIFER LAWRENCE LANDS IN BUFFALO Man in critical condition after ATV crash Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown 96 YEAR OLD WOMAN ATTACKED IN HER HOME Top Father's Day Flash Sale - The Deal Guy Body Found In The Woods In North Collins Erie County Sheriff's update investigation on human remains found More Stories DEC issues notice of violations to NFWB Aug 25, 2017, 10:47 a.m. Hurricane Harvey strengthens to a Category 2 Aug 24, 2017, 11:09 a.m. Niagara Falls facing major financial trouble Aug 24, 2017, 7:25 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs