Trend for Wet Winter Weekends Continues

Has the weather during recent weekends been bumming you out? You’re probably not alone.

Winter is known for being cold and gray here in Western New York, but Mother Nature has been a bit of a Debbie Downer lately. Especially on the weekends.

The full months of December, January and February mark what forecasters call meteorological winter. It’s usually the coldest and snowiest period in the Northern Hemisphere. Out of ten weekends in that stretch, only two have stayed rain or snow free.

More wet and wintry weather looks likely this weekend too. Despite the forecast calling for mainly light precipitation, a thin layer of ice from freezing rain may develop early Sunday morning leaving roads and parking lots quite slick. Sleet and some wet snow may mix in throughout Sunday as well.

