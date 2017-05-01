Travel Advisory in Niagara Falls due to flooding

A car is being towed after it stalled in flood waters on College Avenue near Highland in Niagara Falls. (Photo: WGRZ)

NIAGARA FALLS, NY-- Several roads are closed in Niagara Falls due to flooding.

Mayor Paul Dyster issued a travel advisory until midnight to keep folks off the roads.

Cayuga Island will be open to local traffic only. Residents are also asked to drive cautiously at several intersections on the island.

Here's a list of roads closed:

• 6700 block of Lindbergh

• College and Bell underpass

• 11th St. and South Ave.

• Porter and Robbins Drive

• 5600 block of Devlin

• 3000 block of Orleans

• Champlain and Rivershore

• 89th and Girard

• LaSalle Expressway under the north Grand Island Bridge

• Niagara Scenic Parkway traffic circle



