A car is being towed after it stalled in flood waters on College Avenue near Highland in Niagara Falls. (Photo: WGRZ)

NIAGARA FALLS, NY-- Several roads closed in Niagara Falls due to flooding Monday, however most have reopened.

A travel advisory until midnight also expired early, according to the city.

The exception is Cayuga Island, which is open to local traffic only.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV