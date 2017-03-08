Thousands lose power in WNY

Four poles like this one are snapped off at the top on Cole Rd in the Town of Boston (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- High winds have caused tens of thousands to lose power around Western New York.

A spokesperson for National Grid, Steve Brady, tells 2 On Your Side's Erica Brecher that crews from outside the area are on the way to WNY to help restore power. Due to the high number of outages, Brady says it's possible that many may not get power back until Thursday and possibly longer.

More outages could be expected, as the high winds are expected to last through the evening. Restoration times depends on the weather. You can check restoration times here:



NYSEG



National Grid

We just added it up in a spreadsheet. Right now, there are 119,006 @nationalgridus & @NYSEandG customers without power in WNY due to wind. pic.twitter.com/o0KKqiRqsN — WGRZ (@WGRZ) March 9, 2017

Orchard Park Police are asking for no unnecessary travel in areas south of Rt. 20A due to downed trees and wires as well.

The City of Buffalo said they have experienced no serious incidents with regards to the high winds. Crews are dealing mostly with downed tree limbs. Officials say a large tree came down on Admiral Road and struck a house. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

