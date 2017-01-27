Blizzard of '77: 40 Years Later
2017 marks the 40th Anniversary of the Blizzard of '77. Daybreak begins taking a look back to that fateful storm. Former WGRZ Meteorologist, Barry Lillis looks back on his memories of the storm, and the Channel 2 coverage of the blizzard.
WGRZ 7:03 AM. EST January 27, 2017
