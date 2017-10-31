WNY Halloween Forecast for Trick or Treating

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Buffalo, NY -- It will be chilly tonight for all of Western New York for trick or treating, but some areas will also be dealing with some precipitation, including some snow.

For northern Erie, Niagara and and Orleans counties it will be mostly dry with even some clearing skies this evening between about 6pm and 9pm. It will be chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s. Winds out of the west at 10 to 20 mph.

For southern Erie and Wyoming counties a lake effect rain and snow band will be set up over these spots between about 5pm and 10pm. Lower elevations will have some lake effect rain, light to moderate in intensity. The higher elevations will most likely see snow. Temperatures will be colder in the mid 30s and winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

For the Southern Tier counties it will be mostly dry with just cloudy conditions. However the northern part of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties may see some snow between about 6pm and 9pm. Temperatures will be colder in the low 30s with winds south 5 to 10 mph.

The lake effect band will slowly shift north into central Erie county even reaching Buffalo after about 10pm and lasting into the overnight a possible rain and snow mix before the lake band completely ends by 4am Wednesday early morning.

