Winter Weather Advisory for WNY, N. Pa. areas

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties until 4pm Wednesday.

Those in the affected area could see storm totals of 4-8" inches of snow through Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for McKean and Potter counties in northern Pa. with snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected. The advisory runs from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for southern Erie and Wyoming counties from 1pm today until 4pm Wednesday.

Accumulations of 4-6" is possible for those in southern Erie and Wyoming counties.

WEATHER EXTRAS:

