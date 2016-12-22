Winter Weather Advisory for parts of WNY

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected, as well as a trace of ice accumulation.

Roads could be slick in spots.

WEATHER EXTRAS:

