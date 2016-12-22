WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Winter Weather Advisory for parts of WNY

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties until 8 p.m. Thursday.

WGRZ 5:34 PM. EST December 22, 2016

BUFFALO, NY --   A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected, as well as a trace of ice accumulation. 

Roads could be slick in spots.

 

 WEATHER EXTRAS:

Send us a weather photo at:   photos@wgrz.com or post it on our Facebook page (http://on.fb.me/18xgMbM).  You can also follow us on Twitter for the latest weather and traffic updates (http://bit.ly/1bsJcqX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories