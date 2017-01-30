WGRZ
Winter Weather Advisory for parts of WNY

WGRZ 1:39 PM. EST January 30, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties from 5am Tuesday until 4pm Wednesday.

Those in the affected area could see storm totals of 4-8" inches of snow through Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for southern Erie and Wyoming counties from 1pm Tuesday until 4pm Wednesday.

Accumulations of 4-6" is possible for those in southern Erie and Wyoming counties. 

 

