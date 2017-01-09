Winter Weather Advisory for all of WNY

BUFFALO, NY-- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of Western New York from 7am-5pm Tuesday.

Light snow will spread over the region early Tuesday morning, but the precipitation is expected to change over to freezing rain through the morning hours before continued warming changes it over to just rain.

The snow and freezing rain will result in very slippery conditions on roadways and sidewalks.

A Wind Advisory has also been issued for Niagara, Erie, Orleans and Genesee counties from 11pm Tuesday night until 7am Wednesday morning.

