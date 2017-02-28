Wind Advisory issued for most of WNY

WESTERN NEW YORK -- The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Wind Advisory for Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Chautauqua counties.

Winds are forecasted to blow out of the west 20 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

The advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.

The high winds could cause a few tree limbs to come down causing isolated power outages and making travel difficult at times in high-profile vehicles.

