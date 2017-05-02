Wind Advisory for WNY, gusts up to 50 mph

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for many Western New York counties, including: Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus

The advisory runs until late Tuesday evening.

Winds are forecasted to blow 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

The gusts could bring down tree limbs causing power outages and could make travel difficult in high-profile vehicles.

The latest Storm Team 2 Forecast: http://www.wgrz.com/weather

© 2017 WGRZ-TV