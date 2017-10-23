Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- - A Wind Advisory has been issued for southern Erie County and Chautauqua County from 4PM this afternoon until 11PM tonight. An area of low pressure will track north and west of Lake Erie which will help spawn gusty winds later today.

The strongest winds will be felt right along the lake shore as they gain momentum while traveling from the higher elevations of the Chautauqua Ridge down towards lake level.

Gusts could approach 50 miles an hour which would make that wind a crosswind for travelers on the Thruway.

Other areas will see winds between 25 and 35 miles an hour but the strongest winds will be mainly south of Buffalo. Once the wind dies down, expect some rain showers overnight.

