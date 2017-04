Storm Team 2

BUFFALO, NY-- A Wind Advisory has been issued for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties from noon Tuesday until 11pm Tuesday night.

Winds from the west could be as high as 20-30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH.

The high winds could bring down tree limbs and power lines.

