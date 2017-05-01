Widespread flooding in WNY

Stalled car removed from College Avenue near Highland in Niagara Falls. WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for most of Western New York Monday.

Trained weather spotters reported flooding in locations throughout Western New York. Up to an inch and a half of rain fell with the storms, the NWS said.

In Niagara Falls, throughout the afternoon the rain, which intensified at times and then slacked off, briefly flooded various streets and intersections. It even required some stalled out wet vehicles to be towed, and the city ordered a travel advisory for unnecessary travel.

2 On Your Side also checked out a problem area in Amherst that's been reported on in the past: Pearce Drive.

Residents there say nearly every time it rains, a part of the street floods, and water sometimes gets into their basements.

Town of Amherst Supervisor Barry Weinstein said weeks ago that he's aware of the ongoing issue there and is having engineers look into it.





