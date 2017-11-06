True arctic air set to arrive later this week

(Photo: NOAA)

BUFFALO, NY-- Our first shot of cold air this season is set to arrive later this week.

One way we can tell that this cold air really means business is that we have taken a look to see where the air will be coming from.

The map shows you the trajectory of the air mass that will be arriving Thursday night into Friday. That air mass is currently over Greenland and is heading up towards the North Pole and then will head south into Western New York Thursday night into Friday.

If this was the middle of the winter, this kind of air mass would certainly bring sub-zero temperatures. However, given it still only mid-November we can expect highs in the low 30s with overnight lows in the 20s. It will be cool enough to spawn a few snow showers Thursday night and Friday, but the air looks too dry to bring much of a Lake Effect snow.

It will stay cold on Saturday with temperatures a little warmer on Sunday with the chance of some light rain.

