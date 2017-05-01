WGRZ
Tornado Watch for all of WNY
Tornado Watch for all of WNY

Latest on the Tornado Watch issued for WNY

WGRZ 3:09 PM. EDT May 01, 2017

BUFFALO, NY--   The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for all of WNY until 10pm tonight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Chautauqua County until 3:15pm today.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also in effect for Niagara and northern Erie counties until 4pm today.  Locations that could be impacted:  Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Niagara Falls, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Lockport and Lackawanna.

 

A strong cold front will sweep through Western New York mid-to-late afternoon. Along that front, strong to severe storms may develop and they could produce torrential downpours, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado.

Heavy rain is a sure bet. There is about a 30% chance that severe weather will actually occur. Having said that, it would be a good idea to keep updated on the forecast as recent wet soils will allow many trees to be vulnerable to damaging wind gusts.

A Tornado watch means a tornado is possible.  

Here are some safety tips from the American Red Cross on what to do if a tornado hits:

  • Identify a safe place in your home where household members and pets will gather during a tornado: a basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows.
  • In a high-rise building, pick a hallway in the center of the building. You may not have enough time to go to the lowest floor.
  • In a mobile home, choose a safe place in a nearby sturdy building. If your mobile home park has a designated shelter, make it your safe place. No mobile home, however it is configured, is safe in a tornado.  If you have access to a sturdy shelter or a vehicle, go there immediately, using your seat belt if driving.
  • Find a local emergency shelter and know the best routes to get there if you need to.

