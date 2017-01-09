Temperatures skyrocket this week

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO - BUFFALO, NY--- This week will see a significant rise in temperatures. In fact, by Thursday, temperatures will be some 40° warmer than they were on Sunday. Our high temperature on Sunday was 17° and our high on Thursday will be around 56°.

January thaws are certainly not uncommon, however for winter enthusiasts they can sometimes be maligned.

After a cold weather outbreak, warming temperatures often bring chances of precipitation. This week, we will see multiple chances of precipitation starting with snow Tuesday morning. During the morning commute 1 to 2” of snow may fall before temperatures warm and it transitions to rain in the afternoon. Rain will continue into Tuesday night and over a half an inch of rainfall may occur.

After a dry day on Wednesday, another surge of moisture and warmth is headed our way on Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the mid-50s, at least, with soaking rain most of the day. The warmth and rain will cost some snow melt and possible localized ice jam flooding.

It does cool for the weekend with the chance of a wintry mix on Saturday. Long-range charts point towards more warm weather next week.