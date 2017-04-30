Sunday's Rain Helps Shatter April Rain Record

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Buffalo has officially set two weather records within the last four days. On Thursday, the temperature reached 85 degrees, breaking the old record high of 84 from 1984.

Thundery downpours Sunday evening helped achieve another milestone. April 2017 is now the wettest April on record, going back to the 1880's. Buffalo has measured over 6 inches of rain since April 1st, That's more than double the monthly average of 3.01". April showers, indeed.

2017 is off to a wet start overall. The airport has measured 15.64" since the new year; 4.09" more than the average to this point. This is the exact opposite of what happened in April 2016, when an unusually dry pattern led to a record-setting dry summer.

