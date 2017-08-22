Strong to Severe Storms Possible today

Line of strong to severe storms moving in later Tuesday.

Buffalo, NY -- Strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts are possible this afternoon for Western New York.

Watching a line of storms moving toward our area from the west.

A line of storms off to the W/SW is moving toward our area and should arrive over the western sections soon after lunchtime, between 1pm and 2pm.

The main threat with these storms is damaging wind gusts more than 50 mph.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the northern Erie, Niagara, Genesee and Orleans counties from 2 PM this afternoon until 8 PM tonight.

Strong winds off Lake Erie could gusts as high as 50 miles an hour this afternoon. Thunderstorms could produce their own winds which would only make some of these gusts even higher.

The high gusts are being created by an area of low pressure in Canada that is creating widespread strong winds, however thunderstorm winds will be more localized and could gust to even higher levels.

A secondary weaker line of storms is expected soon after, during the evening commute.

Lingering showers are possible the middle to later evening.

