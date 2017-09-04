Strong thunderstorms expected Monday night

WESTERN NEW YORK-- Parts of Western New York will experience severe weather Monday night.

A line of strong thunderstorms is expected to intensify and spread across Lake Erie and southern Ontario.

This line of thunderstorms will enter the area near the Lake Erie Shore and Niagara River around 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., then spread toward the Genesee Valley and weaken by midnight.

The storm will likely produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and briefly heavy rainfall.

