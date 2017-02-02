- Collins concerned about Peace Bridge impact 18 minutes
- Just 7% on NY's health exchange in private plans 54 minutes
- On immigration, NY GOP House members' stances vary 56 minutes
- Mother & son charged with Clarksville murder 4 hours
- Kenmore Police warn folks about spoofing 6 hours
- Delaware prison siege leaves one dead 7 hours
- Buffalo lacks choice on internet options 16 hours
- Aunt gives lifesaving liver transplant to toddler 21 hours
- Mexican Restaurant employees plead guilty 17 hours
Business
NY AG sues internet provider over speed claimsNY AG sues internet provider over speed claims New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is taking legal action against Charter Communications, claiming the cable and internet provider failed to deliver on promised internet speeds and reliability.
- Business
- 10 hours ago
-
News
Assemblyman Proposes Own Development PlanAssemblyman Proposes Own Development Plan A Buffalo Assemblyman, objecting to a developer's demolition plan in the Elmwood Village, has now put forth his own proposal for the intersection of Elmwood and Forest.
- News
- 16 hours ago
-
Ways-2-Save
The North Face and Columbia at 60% offThe North Face and Columbia at 60% off Today marks a perfect day for a price drop.
- Ways-2-Save
- 10 hours ago
-
News
Amherst doctor sentenced for fraudAmherst doctor sentenced for fraud The Amherst doctor who contributed to the Western New York opioid epidemic by writing more than 200 illegal painkiller prescriptions will spend two years in prison.
- News
- 10 minutes ago
-
Crime
Video Shows Man Slap Teen on Kershaw School BusVideo Shows Man Slap Teen on Kershaw School Bus A newly released video shows a man slap a teenager that he believed had been causing problems for his girlfriend's daughter.
- Crime
- 1 hour ago
-
Local
Ark. state senator Rapert proposes legislation to amend U.S. Constitution's definition of marriageArk. state senator Rapert proposes legislation to amend U.S. Constitution's definition of marriage LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - State senator Jason Rapert has introduced a resolution in the Arkansas Senate that calls on the United States Congress to hold a convention to propose an amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
- Local
- 1 hour ago
-
News
Update: Freezing cat not left in toteUpdate: Freezing cat not left in tote The SPCA of Niagara says a freezing cat brought to them inside a plastic tote was not left that way by an owner.
- News
- 2 hours ago
-
News
#HugsNotWalls allows families on other side of border to embrace#HugsNotWalls allows families on other side of border to embrace EL PASO — For some families it had been 10, even 20, years since they'd last shared an embrace with loved ones.
- News
- 3 hours ago
-
Local
Deer rescued from the Erie CanalDeer rescued from the Erie Canal Spencerport firefighters Thursday morning rescued a deer from the icy waters of the Erie Canal.
- Local
- 4 hours ago
-
Good-Neighbors
Good Neighbor: Volunteer Firefighter in Amherst Celebrates 50 Years of Active ServiceGood Neighbor: Volunteer Firefighter in Amherst Celebrates 50 Years of Active Service This week's 2 On Your Side "Good Neighbor" is an Amherst man who puts his life at risk to help others, and has volunteered to do that for a half century.
- Good-Neighbors
- 5 hours ago
-
Crime
WNY man arrested for allegedly slapping childWNY man arrested for allegedly slapping child A Jamestown man is facing charges for allegedly slapping a child in the face.
- Crime
- 6 hours ago
-
Features
Cedar Point changes its long-used logo: See the new designCedar Point changes its long-used logo: See the new design Park officials say use of the new logo inside the park and on marketing materials will 'be gradual.'
- Features
- 6 hours ago
-
News
GET OFF YOUR PHONE! Daycare message goes viralGET OFF YOUR PHONE! Daycare message goes viral
- News
- 8 hours ago
-
Entertainment
Budweiser talks immigration in new Super Bowl adBudweiser talks immigration in new Super Bowl ad Budweiser is known to put out ads for the Super Bowl, but this year's commercial has people talking.
- Entertainment
- 13 hours ago
-
Local
African Union Flag raised in Niagara FallsAfrican Union Flag raised in Niagara Falls The City of Niagara Falls recognized the start of Black History Month with a special tribute Wednesday.
- Local
- 17 hours ago
-
