Snow is possible Monday

WGRZ Graphic (Photo: WGRZ Graphic)

BUFFALO, NY-- Just when you thought the forecast couldn’t get any gloomier, it's been cold enough this Sunday that rain showers in some locations have mixed with snow.

This while there is a Lakeshore Flood Warning for Niagara and Orleans counties until 8 p.m. due to the combination of high Lake Ontario levels and moderate to strong northwest winds.

High temperatures this Sunday have ranged from the 30s to low 40s, which is over 20° below average. The same kind of weather pattern will last into Monday.

Snow in May is not unheard of, but it certainly is noteworthy. According to the National Weather Service, since 1900, only 16 years have had measurable snow during the month of May. It actually did snow last year on May 15th. Back in 1989, 7.9 inches of snow fell near Mother’s Day. The latest recording of snow in the month of May came on the 27th in 1907.

The long-term forecast calls for temperatures to warm into the low 60s by the middle of next week. However, temperatures will likely remain below average until the middle of the month.

@mariagenero says to get out those shades for the middle of the week! ️️ pic.twitter.com/8lok1agaw5 — WGRZ (@WGRZ) May 7, 2017

© 2017 WGRZ-TV