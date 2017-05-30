WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

WGRZ 1:41 PM. EDT May 30, 2017

BUFFALO, NY--  The National Service in Buffalo has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southern Wyoming,  northeastern Cattaraugus, southern Erie and northwestern Allegany counties until 2:15pm today.
 

A severe thunderstorm was located near Springville at 1:33pm, traveling east at 40 MPH. 

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the majority of Western New York.

The watch, which lasts until 8:00 p.m., covers all counties with the exception of Niagara County.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories