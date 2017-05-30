Storm Team 2

BUFFALO, NY-- The National Service in Buffalo has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southern Wyoming, northeastern Cattaraugus, southern Erie and northwestern Allegany counties until 2:15pm today.



A severe thunderstorm was located near Springville at 1:33pm, traveling east at 40 MPH.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the majority of Western New York.

The watch, which lasts until 8:00 p.m., covers all counties with the exception of Niagara County.

