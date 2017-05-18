Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of WNY

BUFFALO, NY-- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Cattaraugus County, southwestern Erie County and northeastern Chautauqua County until 2:30pm today.
- Follow the storm on the Storm Team 2 Interactive Doppler (http://on.wgrz.com/1gkfIA7)
The NWS says a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Erie State Park moving northeast at 45MPH. Wind gust of 60 MPH and hail are possible.
