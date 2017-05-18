WGRZ
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of WNY

WGRZ 1:45 PM. EDT May 18, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Cattaraugus County, southwestern Erie County and northeastern Chautauqua County until 2:30pm today.

The NWS says a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Erie State Park moving northeast at 45MPH.   Wind gust of 60 MPH and hail are possible. 

 

