Severe Storms to Start May

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Severe storms will arrive with a cold front Monday afternoon. Much of Western New York is under what the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center calls an "enhanced risk" for damaging storms.

Scattered showers are possible Monday morning. Thunderstorms will bubble up beginning around 1pm. A line of storms will organize and move eastward. This will likely impact the evening commute in parts of the area. Winds may gust 50-70 mph causing downed trees and power outages. Heavy rain will cause ponding and poor visibility.

While a tornado is unlikely, this cold front may have enough energy to produce an isolated storm ahead of the main line that *could* have some rotation.

The storms will move out of the area Monday evening and cooler air will follow for the rest of the week.

