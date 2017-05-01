BUFFALO, NY-- After enduring the wettest April on record, Western New York will experience the start of a new month right where April left off.
However, the rain today will be accompanied with strong to severe thunderstorms possibly this afternoon.
A strong cold front will sweep through Western New York mid-to-late afternoon. Along that front, strong to severe storms may develop and they could produce torrential downpours, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado.
Heavy rain is a sure bet. There is about a 30% chance that severe weather will actually occur. Having said that, it would be a good idea to keep updated on the forecast as recent wet soils will allow many trees to be vulnerable to damaging wind gusts.
Heavy rain on an already saturated ground could cause some local flooding issues.
Western New York is under a Flood Watch from 2pm today until midnight tonight. Stay tuned the WGRZ.com for details on this developing weather situation.
