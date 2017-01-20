Possible storm to start next week

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- We are carefully watching the development of a storm that’s expected to affect most of the state of New York Monday and Tuesday of next week.

We are pretty confident that precipitation is heading our way, the track of the storm, and the amount of cold air available for snow are still in question.

A shift in the track of this storm, of 100 miles east or west, would make the difference between rain versus snow.

So for that reason, our forecast has a mix of rain and snow for Monday with the heaviest precipitation likely east of Niagara, Erie and Wyoming counties.

Beyond that, the weather looks unsettled next week with a mix of rain and snow on Wednesday and then the lake effect process kicking in later next week and weekend.

(© 2017 WGRZ)